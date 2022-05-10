Shore Point Advisors LLC Takes $35,000 Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NJR. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

NJR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE:NJR traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.85. The company had a trading volume of 499,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,422. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.90. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $47.50.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $912.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.88 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.24%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.47%.

About New Jersey Resources (Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.