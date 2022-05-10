Shore Point Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,981 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.2% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,851,000 after purchasing an additional 773,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,054,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,688,000 after acquiring an additional 129,269 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,408,000 after buying an additional 993,139 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,921,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,023,000 after buying an additional 97,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,439,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,685,000 after buying an additional 30,065 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.34. 2,527,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.29 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.40 and a 200-day moving average of $223.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

