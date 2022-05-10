Shore Point Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,142 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Marriott International by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,492,000 after buying an additional 1,563,078 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,753 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,845,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,635,000 after purchasing an additional 661,053 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Marriott International by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,386,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,301,000 after buying an additional 547,298 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Marriott International by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,234,000 after buying an additional 382,014 shares during the period. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

NASDAQ MAR traded up $4.24 on Tuesday, hitting $168.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,594,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,831. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.98 and a 200-day moving average of $165.22.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $143,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,373 shares of company stock worth $3,677,904. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

About Marriott International (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.