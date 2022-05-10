Shore Point Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 48.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

In other BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund news, Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. purchased 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,336.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 197,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,659. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $16.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.