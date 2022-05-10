Shore Point Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.1% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $12.99. 368,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,311. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.58. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $68.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.25 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 74.33% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.83%.

About New Mountain Finance (Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in Âdefensive growthÂ industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.