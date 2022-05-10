Shore Point Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $846,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,139,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHJ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.86. The stock had a trading volume of 38,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,984. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.59. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $51.45.

