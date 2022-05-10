Shore Point Advisors LLC Invests $595,000 in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up about 0.5% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $1,345,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.1% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BR traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $136.77. The company had a trading volume of 620,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,406. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.82 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.50.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.