Shore Point Advisors LLC Invests $13.47 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 91,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 11.2% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.72. 4,226,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,885,227. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.94. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $133.51 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

