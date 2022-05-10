Shopping (SPI) Reaches Market Cap of $5.94 Million

Shopping (SPI) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Shopping has a total market cap of $5.94 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.42 or 0.00020126 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Shopping has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.50 or 0.00522200 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 44.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00104214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00037547 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,101.64 or 2.04180817 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 925,080 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

