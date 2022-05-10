Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $630.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $1,000.00 to $630.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Shopify from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $941.05.

SHOP stock opened at $340.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 272.03 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $585.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $999.82. Shopify has a 52 week low of $337.29 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 3.77%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,696,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,469,553,000 after purchasing an additional 65,144 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Shopify by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,489,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,184,252,000 after acquiring an additional 90,070 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Shopify by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,900,449,000 after acquiring an additional 683,314 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,829,928,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $1,578,341,000. 62.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

