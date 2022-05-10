Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $37.49

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.49 and last traded at $38.22, with a volume of 16869 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.93.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.
The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.95 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.
In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $5,523,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 38.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,877,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,584,000 after purchasing an additional 431,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,852,000 after buying an additional 261,391 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,615,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,242,000 after acquiring an additional 492,332 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,684,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,494,000 after acquiring an additional 45,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.
About Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
