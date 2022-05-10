Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $37.49

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.49 and last traded at $38.22, with a volume of 16869 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.93.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.95 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $5,523,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 38.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,877,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,584,000 after purchasing an additional 431,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,852,000 after buying an additional 261,391 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,615,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,242,000 after acquiring an additional 492,332 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,684,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,494,000 after acquiring an additional 45,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

