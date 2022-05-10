SHIELD (XSH) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.00

SHIELD (XSH) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. SHIELD has a total market cap of $80,234.23 and approximately $10.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,282.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,335.41 or 0.07465648 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.72 or 0.00251638 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00016428 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.16 or 0.00722967 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.50 or 0.00570626 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00075624 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005650 BTC.

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

