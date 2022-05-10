Shell (LON:SHEL) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

SHEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,551 ($31.45) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,600 ($32.06) price objective on Shell in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,450 ($30.21) target price on Shell in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($31.45) price target on Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($36.99) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,574.20 ($31.74).

LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,225 ($27.43) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81. Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.60) and a one year high of GBX 2,337.72 ($28.82). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,095.15. The firm has a market cap of £167.59 billion and a PE ratio of 10.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

