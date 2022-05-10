Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Shares Purchased by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,455 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.14% of Sharps Compliance worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMED. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 268,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 194,500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 221,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 65,391 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 5.9% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 751,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 41,897 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the third quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 344.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 381,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

SMED traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.29. 131,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.57 million and a PE ratio of 5.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.45. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $17.47.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMED shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

