Shanta Gold (OTCMKTS:SAAGF) Trading 8.9% Higher

Shares of Shanta Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:SAAGF – Get Rating) traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 1,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 9,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.

Get Shanta Gold alerts:

Shanta Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAAGF)

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold production, development, and exploration in Tanzania. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shanta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.