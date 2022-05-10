Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.71.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -93.69 and a beta of 1.45. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $111.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.64 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Shake Shack by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Shake Shack by 5.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Shake Shack in the first quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 30.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

