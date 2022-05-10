Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 11.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 141,921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,784,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Senseonics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $576.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

