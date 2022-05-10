Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Hits New 52-Week Low at $43.54

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.54 and last traded at $43.62, with a volume of 10970 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.52.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $55.89.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $975.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 204,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,178,000 after acquiring an additional 52,897 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 473.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 33,021 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

