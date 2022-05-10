Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 972 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,666,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 26.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Allstate by 18.1% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Allstate by 9.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 36,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock opened at $128.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.97. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.21.

Allstate Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

