Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALB. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter worth $144,979,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Albemarle by 75.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,987,000 after purchasing an additional 523,340 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter worth $100,873,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter worth $46,523,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Albemarle by 35.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALB opened at $221.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.18 and a 200-day moving average of $226.22. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $152.58 and a one year high of $291.48. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 93.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.67.

In other news, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

