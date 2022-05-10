Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,082 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 1,357.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Ball by 546.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ball from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

In related news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $228,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLL opened at $69.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.33 and a 200-day moving average of $90.39. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.39%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

