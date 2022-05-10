Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,479,000 after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,617,000 after buying an additional 438,989 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 573,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,941,000 after buying an additional 81,396 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,548,000 after buying an additional 65,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $2,503,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total transaction of $695,983.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $150.51 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $282.46. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.75.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.29.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

