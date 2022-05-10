Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 785.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 38,143 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after buying an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.54.

PCAR stock opened at $85.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

