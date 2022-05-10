Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 217.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,330,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,903 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter worth approximately $41,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter worth approximately $34,779,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,550,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 17.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,521,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,641,000 after acquiring an additional 230,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

AME opened at $121.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.43. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $118.94 and a one year high of $148.07. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.29.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

AME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.44.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

