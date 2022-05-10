Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,138 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 403,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 282,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of URI stock opened at $286.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $330.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.59 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.33.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

