Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 426,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,552,000 after buying an additional 26,541 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,877,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,012,000 after buying an additional 75,752 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 201,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,520,000 after buying an additional 99,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 33,850 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.40%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

