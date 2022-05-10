Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.71 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.00.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $328.54 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $327.45 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $399.53 and a 200-day moving average of $491.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.47 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

