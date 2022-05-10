Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.67 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,477 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in CMS Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 87,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,662,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in CMS Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 455,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,194,000 after buying an additional 50,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

NYSE CMS opened at $69.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.10 and its 200 day moving average is $64.88.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

