Securian Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 250.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -244.89%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

