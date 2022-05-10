Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 37,600 CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CUBE. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,291,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,723,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,531,000 after acquiring an additional 569,064 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,918,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 324.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 632,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,020,000 after acquiring an additional 483,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,392,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,164,000 after acquiring an additional 410,974 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart stock opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $40.69 and a twelve month high of $57.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.49.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.81%.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

