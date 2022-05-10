Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,564 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.15% of Sealed Air worth $15,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 267.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,110,000 after acquiring an additional 652,353 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $11,327,000. Tobam boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 33.6% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 509,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,931,000 after acquiring an additional 128,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,084,000 after acquiring an additional 97,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEE opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $53.87 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEE. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

