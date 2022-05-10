Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Purchased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,106,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,854,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,694,000 after purchasing an additional 42,284 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,539,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,062,000 after purchasing an additional 86,072 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,283,000 after purchasing an additional 158,246 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBCF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.38. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 30.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

