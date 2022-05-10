Scotiabank Raises Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$55.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PPL. CIBC increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.50 to C$49.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$49.58.

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$49.18 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$37.02 and a 12 month high of C$51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.89. The company has a market cap of C$27.07 billion and a PE ratio of 24.71.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.63%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 2,128 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.21, for a total transaction of C$98,325.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$700,384.48. Also, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 4,265 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.66, for a total value of C$198,990.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,412,547.95. Insiders have sold 10,341 shares of company stock worth $490,615 in the last quarter.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

