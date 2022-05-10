Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Director Sells $866,400.00 in Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,636.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,061,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,081,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.75. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.