Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) PT Lowered to 203.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 217.00 to 203.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SBBTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Schibsted ASA from 400.00 to 350.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 300.00 to 285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 435.00 to 455.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Nordea Equity Research raised Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schibsted ASA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.33.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

Shares of Schibsted ASA stock remained flat at $$20.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.30. Schibsted ASA has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $51.75.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.