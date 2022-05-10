SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.40

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.40 and last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average is $25.57.

About SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business; Asset Management Business; and Biotechnology, Healthcare and Medical Informatics Business segments. The company offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX margin trading; online securities; exchange and transaction services related to digital assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services.

