SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.40

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.40 and last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average is $25.57.
About SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)
