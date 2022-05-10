Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,421,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Saul Centers worth $75,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BFS. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Saul Centers by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Saul Centers by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Saul Centers by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Saul Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Saul Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Sunday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

NYSE:BFS opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.47. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.22 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.12%.

In other news, Director John E. Chapoton sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $79,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H. Gregory Platts sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $66,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,585 shares of company stock valued at $260,853 over the last three months. Company insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

