Sasco Capital Inc. CT Sells 4,320 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 374,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up 3.4% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $29,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 20.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,823 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5,247.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,251,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,900 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 952.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 974,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,319,000 after purchasing an additional 882,256 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,683,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,399,000 after acquiring an additional 618,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $47,793,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.31. 22,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,248,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.63. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

