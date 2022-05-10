Sasco Capital Inc. CT Invests $855,000 in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLVM. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sylvamo in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

SLVM stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.46. Sylvamo Co. has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $45.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.78.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $972.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLVM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other Sylvamo news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sylvamo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.