Sasco Capital Inc. CT Has $18.64 Million Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT decreased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,278,584 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 116,544 shares during the period. Bed Bath & Beyond comprises 2.1% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned about 1.33% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $18,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $13.69.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $10.88. 15,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,810,389. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.66. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $868.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.78.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

