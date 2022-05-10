Sasco Capital Inc. CT Has $1.91 Million Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT decreased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,718,000 after purchasing an additional 117,867 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,274,000 after buying an additional 108,576 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,217 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,691,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 298,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,671,000 after purchasing an additional 81,757 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $2,976,722.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 311,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,817,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,220 shares of company stock valued at $11,247,712. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

NFG traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.70. 2,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.84. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $49.16 and a one year high of $74.32.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

National Fuel Gas Profile (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.