Sasco Capital Inc. CT Acquires Shares of 444,970 TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 444,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,035,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned approximately 0.80% of TreeHouse Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,463,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,516,000 after buying an additional 2,263,323 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,160,000 after buying an additional 1,653,175 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 5,156,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,656,000 after buying an additional 1,338,995 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 47,939.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 970,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,699,000 after buying an additional 968,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,260,000 after buying an additional 217,763 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on THS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

TreeHouse Foods stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -158.91 and a beta of 0.46. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $52.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.16.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

