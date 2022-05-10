Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SGMO. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 156.53%. The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

