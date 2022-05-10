Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SGMO. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74. The company has a market cap of $542.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 156.53%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 960,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,409,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,702,000 after buying an additional 202,795 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

