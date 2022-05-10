Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.53.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

SGMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $542.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.74. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $12.83.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 156.53% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,297 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 553.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,303,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,235 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3,023.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 943,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 913,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 6,897.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 873,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 860,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $520,000. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.