Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Receives $202.29 Average PT from Analysts

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.29.

SAFM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $183.84. The company had a trading volume of 375,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,844. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.12. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $155.34 and a 1-year high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 35.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 31.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the third quarter worth $1,204,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,528,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,536,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

