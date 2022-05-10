Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $41.72

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.72 and last traded at $41.82, with a volume of 6346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.78.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAFE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Safehold from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.07.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Safehold had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Safehold’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.26%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 3,240,000 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $191,160,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

