Sabre Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.63 (NASDAQ:SABRP)

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 1.625 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $6.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ SABRP opened at $108.32 on Tuesday. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $98.07 and a fifty-two week high of $189.77.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

