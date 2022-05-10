Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Sells 724 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,970,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,563,000 after acquiring an additional 190,768 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 71,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 32,656 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $206,000.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $115.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.57. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $155.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

