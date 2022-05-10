Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Sells 14,447 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,447 shares during the quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,785,000 after purchasing an additional 944,931 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,033,000 after purchasing an additional 638,682 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $144,864,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,971,000 after purchasing an additional 529,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,026.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 538,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,068,000 after purchasing an additional 490,892 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.73. 32,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,057,020. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $197.86 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

